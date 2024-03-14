Police: Threat of violence against Bingham High School not credible

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, March 14, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say an online threat against Bingham High School was determined to be not credible.

School officials notified police Wednesday of “a digital image depicting a threat of violence” against Bingham High, South Jordan police said in a news release Thursday.

“After a lot of work by our officers and assistance from the Utah Statewide Information and Analysis Center (SIAC), this threat was found to not be credible and originated out of Washington state,” the release says.

Authorities in Washington have located the juvenile responsible, police said.