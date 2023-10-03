Police: Woman stabs her mother in Sandy, tells officers the National Guard told her to

SANDY, Utah, Oct. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 24-year-old woman has been arrested after police say she stabbed her mother multiple times, and tried to explain her actions by claiming the National Guard had told her to do it.

Gephardt Daily is withholding the name of the accused to protect the privacy of the victim.

Sandy City police and Unified police responded Monday evening to the Sandy residence, in the area of 9800 S. Sego Lily Drive, on a weapons call.

“I was told a female attacked her mother with a knife,” says an arrest document filed by an officer of the Unified Police Department. “Upon my arrival Sandy PD had (the arrestee) in custody. … (The daughter) stated to officers she was told to stab her mother by the National Guard.

“Officers searched (the daughter) and found a folding pocket knife with blood on it in her right jacket pocket.”

The mother was found to have suffered four stab wounds, one each in the stomach, neck, leg and hand, arrest documents say. The mother told police she and her daughter had been talking about the daughter’s mental health at the time of the attack. She said she stood up and “was struck with an unknown object. (The) mother went to the bathroom where (the daughter) prevented her from leaving by standing in the doorway. The door to the bathroom was then closed.”

The daughter then opened the door, causing her mother to fall, the statement says. The daughter was standing in the doorway with a knife, the account says.

The “mother stated at this point it became unclear what happened but (the daughter) was on top of her and she started to be stabbed.”

The mother told daughter she was going to call police, the statement says. The daughter then left, but later was picked up by police.

Post Miranda, the daughter “stated she stabbed her mother because the National Guard told her to. She also said she kept her mother from leaving the bathroom because the National Guard said told her told. She stated the National Guard told her to because the mother is trying to murder her.”

The younger woman was ordered held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail.