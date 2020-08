WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Aug. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A power outage in West Valley City is affecting some 1,197 customers Saturday.

The outage in the area of 3100 S. Redwood Road was first reported at 10:08 a.m.

Crews have arrived on the scene and are investigating the cause of the outage.

It is expected power will be restored by 3 p.m.

Click here for the latest information on the power outage.