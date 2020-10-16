Pregnant woman dies in West Valley City crash; delivered baby in critical condition

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Oct. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman who was eight months pregnant died in a crash in West Valley City Thursday evening; her baby survived and is in critical condition.

West Valley City Police Department Lt. Amy Maurer told Gephardt Daily officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident in the area of 3500 S. Bangerter Highway at approximately 7 p.m.

Maurer said a Mitsubishi Lancer was westbound on 3500 South coming into the intersection at Bangerter Highway. Preliminary reports indicate the Mitsubishi was entering on a green light when a Subaru traveling southbound entered the intersection and collided with the Mitsubishi.

The Mitsubishi had two occupants; the passenger, 29 and pregnant, was transported and subsequently passed away from the injuries sustained. Her baby was delivered and is in critical condition at Primary Children’s Hospital.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, a 28-year-old man, was transported in stable condition to an area hospital.

The driver of the Subaru, an 18-year-old man, was also transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Officials are looking into whether factors such as distraction or alcohol or drugs may have contributed to the incident.

“Officers arrived and determined some closures needed to be made to investigate the accident further,” Maurer said. “Currently southbound Bangerter is closed to southbound traffic; they’re diverting everybody westbound onto 3500 South and all the turn lanes from northbound Bangerter to 3500 South eastbound are also blocked at this time during our investigation.” The road should reopen around 11 p.m., Maurer said. Drivers are asked to avoid the area until that time.

The deceased woman has not been identified pending notification of family.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.