2 Utah prison inmates stabbed, flown to hospital after ‘gang-related’ fight

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 29, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Two inmates were rushed to a local hospital after suffering serious stab wounds Friday about 5 p.m. during a fight at the Utah State Prison.

Glenn Mills, head of communications for the Utah Department of Corrections, said the fight was gang-related but declined to release any further details even as to how many inmates were involved. He could also neither confirm nor deny the victims were stabbed.

The incident is under investigation by the prison’s Law Enforcement Bureau, he said, jointly with the State Bureau of Investigation, an arm of the Utah Department of Public Safety. “The investigation will determine what additional charges will be filed,” he said.

Both inmates by 8 p.m. were listed in stable condition and expected to recover from their injuries, Mills said.

For security reasons, he said he could not reveal which hospital was involved or even which medical choppers responded.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.