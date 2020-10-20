Provo man shoots resident of home thinking he was intruder

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 20 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo man shot a resident of his own home thinking he was an intruder, police said Tuesday.

The injured person is in critical condition, said a statement from Provo Police Department.

Officers were called to the home in the area of 1600 W. 80 South, just west of Interstate 15 in Provo, at approximately 5:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The man told officers he thought an intruder was in the home and shot the person, only to find it was another resident. The man who fired the shot or shots then called police.

Neither person has been identified and officials have not said if the victim is male or female.

Officials said no charges have been filed as yet.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.