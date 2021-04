PROVO, Utah, March 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo police are warning of an email scam Wednesday.

“If you receive an email from someone posing as a Provo City School District employee, please DO NOT purchase gift cards for ANYONE,” said a tweet from Provo Police Department.

Anyone who receives a call of this kind is asked to report it to Provo Police Department on 801-852-6210.