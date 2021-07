PROVO, Utah, July 20 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo resident discovered unexpected “houseguests,” and called in experts on how to best care for the new arrivals.

“One of our Provo residents found a newly hatched ducklings in their yard,” says a tweet issued Monday by the Provo Police Department.

“Provo Animal Control met with the residents and told them that the ducks will stay for about a week before moving.

“As you can see, they are being well cared for. Good luck, little ducklings!”