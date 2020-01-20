Real Salt Lake retains Kyle Beckerman for 2020 season

SANDY, Utah, Jan. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Real Salt Lake Owner Dell Loy Hansen has announced that midfielder Kyle Beckerman will return to the club for his 14th season in Utah and 21st season in Major League Soccer, re-signing with the club that he has called home since 2007.

The nine-time MLS All-Star and four-time club Most Valuable Player is the league’s career leader in MLS regular-season games played at 488, games started at 456 and minutes played at 40,772 among field players, said a press release from Real Salt Lake.

“Over the last 13 seasons, Utah has been home for me and I’m proud of Real Salt Lake’s role on and off the field in building the soccer community here,” Beckerman said. “The fans have welcomed me from day one and I am eager to get back on the field for another season with RSL because there is still so much more to accomplish. I know I have a role to play in reaching those goals for myself and the club.”

Since Beckerman joined RSL in 2007, the team has reached the postseason in 10 of the last 12 seasons, including lifting MLS Cup in 2009 with Beckerman as the Captain, the press release said. In his 13 seasons with the club, he has 340 appearances, 332 starts, 30 goals and 39 assists in MLS regular-season action. Across all competitions, including CONCACAF Champions League, Leagues Cup and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and postseason games, the Crofton, Maryland native has 399 appearances, 387 starts, 34 goals and 43 assists for the club.

“We’re incredibly excited to have Kyle back in 2020,” said RSL Head Coach Freddy Juarez. “He’s so important to us in so many ways as a player, a leader and has been a great representative of our club. Everything that this club has done has happened with him leading the team. He’s always a great leader through both good and bad times and we expect nothing different from him again this year.”

In 2019, Beckerman started 25 matches and notched five assists – the most he’s netted since 2013.

During his tenure as captain, RSL won MLS Cup in 2009 and reached finals in the 2010-11 CONCACAF Champions League, 2013 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and 2013 MLS Cup.

In addition to his success on the club level, he also has 58 caps for the U.S. National Team, including appearances in the 2014 FIFA World Cup, the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2009, 2013 and 2015 and the Copa America tournament in 2007 and 2016, winning the Gold Cup title in 2013.

“Kyle Beckerman is a club legend and an iconic player in the history of this organization and league,” RSL General Manager Elliot Fall said. “We’re thrilled to have him back for 2020. He’s a leader on the field and in the locker room and a special person for this club.”

The 37-year-old midfielder came to Real Salt Lake in a midseason trade with the Colorado Rapids in 2007. He started his MLS career with the Miami Fusion in 2000, playing two seasons in Florida before the team was contracted. Beckerman subsequently played with the Rapids from 2002-2007 before landing with RSL.