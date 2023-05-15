Riverton DUI suspect charged after death of motorcyclist in American Fork

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, May 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 51-year-old man has been charged in the Friday death of a motorcyclist after police say the suspect drove his truck out of a parking lot in front of a motorcycle on the roadway, causing a fatal collision.

Daniel Lance Foster, of Riverton, has been charged on suspicion of:

Negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, a second-degree felony

Driving under the influence, two or more priors in 10 years, a third-degree felony

Alcohol restricted driver, a class B misdemeanor

Open container/drinking alcohol in a vehicle, a class C misdemeanor

Charging documents say that on the night of May 12, American Fork Police officers were called to an accident near an equipment rental business at 136 NW State.

“The truck was stopped at the parking lot exit at Timp Rental,” says Foster’s probable cause statement, filed by an officer of the AFPD. “The truck pulled out onto West State, attempting to make a left-hand turn. The motorcycle crashed into the driver side rear quarter panel of the truck. The impact caused the truck to spin around 180 degrees and face the parking lot it just exited.

“The driver of the motorcycle was unconscious and had agonal breathing. The driver was transported to American Fork Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.”

Surveillance video from local businesses showed the motorcyclist was probably traveling at a speed higher than the posted limit of 35 mph, the statement says.

Foster was transported to the police department for an interview and blood draw, which he agreed to, just before 9 p.m.

“Prior to the blood draw, Daniel told officers that he had consumed alcohol the night previous and was concerned that it would show up in his blood. Daniel stated he had not had any alcohol since then. Post Miranda, Daniel stated that he looked down the road and saw the motorcycle down the road, but believed he had time to go, and pulled out when the motorcycle hit him. Daniel stated the motorcycle was going ‘so fast.'”

Foster also said he was taking prescription medications for a back injury. After Foster agreed to have his backpack searched, officers found the three medications and two Captain Morgan Spice Rum bottles, one empty and one 3/4 full.

An Intoxilyzer test found a 0.217 BrAC (Breath Alcohol Content rate), of more than four times the legal limit. Foster admitted he drank half a pint of the rum before work, and the second at about 2 p.m. The truck/motorcycle collision was reported at 5:47 p.m.

“Daniel admitted to being an alcoholic and stated, ‘I drink every night until I black out,'” his arrest documents said.

An inventory of Foster’s truck revealed “an open bottle of alcohol, which was largely empty, having only a small amount of liquid left in the bottle was found in the vehicle.”

Foster was ordered to be held without bail. The name of the motorcyclist has not been released.