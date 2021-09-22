Road damage causes partial closure of southbound Interstate 15 at 1700 South

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Road damage has caused a partial closure of southbound Interstate 15 at 1700 South Wednesday morning.

“Lanes three and four will be closed for approximately two hours while the structure is repaired,” said a tweet from Utah Highway Patrol at 9:45 a.m. “Luckily no vehicles were damaged.”

UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily it’s not clear what caused the damage to the road.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.