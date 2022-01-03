Salt Lake City police: Airline passenger charged after disorderly conduct, assault on officers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 30-year-old woman has been charged in connection with causing a disturbance at the Salt Lake City International Airport.

Salt Lake City police responded on Friday to a call of a disorderly passenger at Gate A114, says a probable cause statement filed in the case of Jaclyn Marie Flury.

The affidavit does not specify what Flury allegedly did while aboard the plane that caused staff to remove her.

“Details were given a female was causing a disturbance and the airline was deplaning all passengers to remove her. Officers arrived and found arrested person yelling in the gate area arguing with an airline supervisor. The airline revoked her flying privileges and refunded her fare,” the affidavit states.

“Officers advised the A/P that she needed to leave the area, as she was no longer a ticketed passenger. A/P continued to yell and argue with officers. Multiple commands were given to follow officers and leave the area. A/P did not leave. A/P suddenly reached and took her ID out of my hand. A/P refused to leave.”

Officers determined that Flury would be arrested for disorderly conduct. During the arrest, Flury refused to comply with the order to put her hands behind her back, the statement says.

“Multiple commands were given as A/P resisted by keeping her hands in front of her and moving away from us. Officers on scene got her handcuffed only by forcing her hands behind her back.

“While moving the A/P to a patrol vehicle, A/P kicked an assisting officer in his leg. A/P was arrested, transported and booked in on new charges.

Flury’s current charges are:

Assault on a peace officer or military service member in uniform, a class A misdemeanor

Interference with arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Disorderly conduct after request to stop, a class C misdemeanor

Flury was later released on conditions that she appear in court when required, accept a court date reminder, and be monitored for new charges.