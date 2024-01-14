Salt Lake City police investigating fatal shooting overnight

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 14, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City homicide detectives are on the scene of a fatal Sunday morning shooting near 400 East 800 South.

Police were first called to the area about 2:37 a.m. after emergency dispatchers received multiple “shots fired” calls.

‘When officers arrived they found a man dead on the sidewalk,” according to a prepared statement by the SLCPD PR Unit.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, officers believe there was an argument which occurred before the shooting” and that the “suspect or suspects fled in a car in an unknown direction.”

“No arrests have been made, but based on the preliminary investigation there does not appear to be an imminent danger to the community.”

Anyone with information about this investigation should call 801-799-3000 and reference case 24-9955.