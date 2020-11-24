Salt Lake City police investigating ‘suspicious death’ after body found in field on Redwood Road

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating what they say appears to be a suspicious death after the body of a middle-aged man was found in a field overnight.

Salt Lake City Police Lt. Andrew Cluff told Gephardt Daily that a call came in at about 2 a.m. Tuesday, reporting the body in a field in the area of 1070 S. Redwood Road.

“We’re still in the preliminary stages,” Cluff said from the scene. “We have an unidentified male adult. They are ruling it suspicious, although we don’t have any suspects at this time.”

The deceased was discovered by a man out looking for scrap metal.

“He’s not under any suspicion. He called us and let us know a body was out here,” Cluff said.

Gephardt Daily will have more information on this story as details are revealed.