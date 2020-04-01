Salt Lake County reaffirms decision to ban restaurants from taking carry-out orders inside establishments, rebukes earlier order by Gov. Herbert

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — About three hours after Utah Gov. Gary Herbert announced that entering restaurants to place takeout orders would now be allowed in the state, the Salt Lake County Department of Health said ordering inside restaurants would still not be allowed in Salt Lake County.

“The Salt Lake County Health Department’s March 29 public health order remains in effect, including the requirement that ordering food be done remotely and not in-person inside a food establishment,” says a SLCoH statement issued just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“Under Utah Code 26A, local health departments may be more restrictive than the State of Utah, and Salt Lake County believes its existing order offers the correct balance between allowing economic activity and preventing the spread of COVID-19 among residents.”

Herbert said at a COVID-19 news conference earlier in the afternoon that he was confident the extra sanitation measures, along with social distancing of at least 6 feet between customers, would work at restaurant counters just as they would in grocery stories. Herbert said health inspectors would monitor restaurants to make sure they were in compliance.