Salt Lake County Health Department cancels free COVID-19 testing this week

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, June 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Health Department has cancelled free COVID-19 testing at various locations this week.

A tweet from Salt Lake County Health Department Monday said the testing would take place at locations in Glendale, Rose Park and West Valley City through Sunday.

A follow-up Facebook post from SLCHD said: “Due to the overwhelming public response to our testing events targeting geographic areas and populations disproportionately affected by COVID-19, Salt Lake County Health Department must cancel the rest of the scheduled events in order to restock testing supplies. Our planning and logistical teams will also use this time to develop more efficient drive-thru operations to reduce wait times. We anticipate again offering no-cost testing to targeted communities after the Independence Day holiday.”

Testing symptomatic and exposed people is crucial to stopping COVID-19, the post said. While these events are postponed to restock, you can use coronavirus.utah.gov to find test sites near you. Tests are provided at no cost to you, but your insurance may be billed.