Salt Lake County man jailed for alleged child exploitation

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, July 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake County man was booked into jail Wednesday on five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

The charges against Sergio M. Martinez, 28, stem from an investigation begun after CyberTipline reports sent from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

On Wednesday, a search warrant served turned up files containing child sex abuse material. Martinez’s arrest documents, filed by an officer of the Utah Attorney General’s Office, say he confirmed his phone number and email, which were associated with the suspect in the report.

His affidavit says that prior to requesting an attorney, “Martinez did make some spontaneous utterances regarding having a messed up mind and needing help in overcoming child attraction.”

Among the files recovered were one of a prepubescent girl of about 8 being raped by an adult and one of a female toddler being sodomized.

Martinez was booked into the Salt Lake County jail system and ordered held without bail.