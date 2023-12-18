Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson to run for re-election

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson on Monday announced her intent to run for re-election.

Wilson has served as mayor since 2019 initially filling a vacated seat mid-term. She was elected to a full term in 2020 and now seeks a second full-term.

As mayor, Wilson “has guided our community through a pandemic, an earthquake, record flooding, and the challenges and opportunities that come with being one of the fastest growing counties in the nation,” her campaign announcement says.

“Protecting and improving the lives of all Salt Lake County residents is her top priority,” it continues. “During her tenure, the county has built new parks & hundreds of miles of trails, made historic investments to conserve water and improve our air quality, increased the supply of housing and invested in families by providing kids free access to rec centers.”

Wilson was quoted in the announcement:

“It has been my honor to serve as mayor of Salt Lake County. Our community has faced many critical challenges over these last few years, but we continue to come together. This is a special place to live and one I am proud to call home.

“During my time as mayor we’ve gone through a period of change and transformational investment, but there is still work to be done. Whether its preparing for the 2034 Olympics or building critical infrastructure to grow our economy and provide a high standard of living for our residents, I am running again to build upon what we’ve started and secure our future for generations to come.”

Wilson also shared a video, which appears below.