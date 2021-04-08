Salt Lake, Utah county officers to conduct distracted driving operation

UTAH, April 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police agencies in Salt Lake and Utah counties plan to conduct an operation on Thursday to try to catch distracted drivers.

Law enforcement officers will be using unmarked cars and vans with spotters, a statement from the Utah Department of Public Safety says.

“Violations will be called out to nearby marked units who will take appropriate enforcement action to educate or cite violators,” the statement says. “Police agencies statewide will participate in over 115 additional shifts focused on distracted driving enforcement throughout the weekend.”

Agencies participating include those from Lehi, Orem, Lone Peak, Lindon, Provo, Springville, Mapleton, Price, Park City, Logan, Layton, Hurricane, Cottonwood Heights, Unified Police Department, West Jordan, West Valley, Salt Lake City, and Utah Highway Patrol.