Salt Lake Valley man charged with rape of 14-year-old

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man who was free on bail awaiting trial on a previous felony charge was arrested last week for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Gregory David Allen, 45, was taken into custody Nov. 17 and has been charged with:

Rape, a first-degree felony

Forcible sodomy, a first-degree felony

Endangerment of a child or elder adult, a third-degree felony

An affidavit of probable cause filed in 3rd District Court in Salt Lake County states that Unified Police Department officers responded to Primary Children’s Medical Center on Oct. 27 on a report of a juvenile sexual assault.

The officers met with the 14-year-old victim, who told them she was at a friend’s house that day when Allen asked her to come to his bedroom “to talk about things.”

In the bedroom, Allen allegedly offered the teen an unknown wax substance, which she said she declined twice “before smoking the yellow waxy substance from a clear glass pipe,” the affidavit states. The girl said she then felt weak and her hands were numb.

The reporting officer states in the document that the wax substance and the physiological effects the girl described are consistent with an illicit compound known as Dab (a concentrated form of marijuana).

The victim said she was sitting on the bed when Allen pushed her down and forced himself on her despite her protests.

Allen stopped when there was a knock on the door, the charging document states.

The victim told the officer she left the bedroom and sent a text to a friend, telling the friend she had been raped.

The friend came to get her and the victim went to Primary Children’s for a sexual assault examination.

On Nov. 17, UPD officers contacted Allen at his home and he was subsequently interviewed.

“During the interview with Gregory, he said he was in a locked room with (the victim). Gregory also said he provided Dab to (the victim) while in the room,” the affidavit says.

Allen is currently awaiting trial on a previous incident in which he has been accused of sexual activity with a minor.

Allen was booked into Salt Lake County Jail, where he is being held without bail.