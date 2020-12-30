San Juan officials searching for woman missing since September

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — San Juan County officials are searching for a woman who has been missing since September and is possibly endangered.

Kayla Blackbird, 29, is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds, said a Facebook post from San Juan County Sheriff’s Office. The post did not say where Blackbird was last seen.

The sheriff’s office is offering a $200 reward for help in locating Blackbird.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Juan County Sheriff’s Office at 435-587-2237.