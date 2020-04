SANDY, Utah, April 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police were asking for the public’s help locating an 80-year-old man who was missing and considered endangered.

At about 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sandy Police Department tweeted:

***UPDATE: BRIAN HAS BEEN LOCATED***

Brian Lee Park had last been seen in the area of 9200 S. 700 East at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sandy PD had tweeted earlier.