Sandy police seek public’s help finding missing woman

SANDY, Utah, Aug. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Sandy are asking for the public’s help locating a missing and endangered woman.

Lisa Crockett Stanley, age 61, has blue eyes and brown/gray hair, a Facebook post by Sandy City Police Department says.

She is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. She was last seen wearing black shorts and purple shoes.

Anyone who has seen Lisa Crockett Stanley or who may know of her whereabouts is asked to call Sandy police at 801-799-3000 with any information.