School bus collides with van in Provo

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A school bus bound for Provo High collided with a van on Tuesday, flipping the smaller vehicle onto its side.

Provo Police Department Sgt. Nisha King told Gephardt Daily the accident happened just before 7 a.m. in the area of 1100 West 1150 South, Provo.

A person inside in the van suffered suffered minor injuries. No one on the bus was injured.

“Nobody was seriously hurt, thank goodness,” she said.

Students were transferred to another bus, and continued to school.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.