Search and Rescue crews called out for Salt Lake County hikers

FERGUSON CANYON, Salt Lake Canyon, Utah Jan. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue crews made their way to Lake Blanche Train in Ferguson Canyon twice in recent days on rescue missions.

The first time, on Tuesday, the hiker was able to make it back to a vehicle without assistance. But the second time, on Friday, SAR crews required a more hands-on approach.

“For the second incident on 01-14-2022, the hiker had a more serious lower leg injury,” SLCoSAR said on its Facebook page.

“This patient was located approximately one mile from the trailhead. The teams deployed on the mountain safely and successfully extracted the patient in less than two hours.

“As this warm weather persists, many low elevation trails can freeze and thaw in unique ways. Remember to bring your traction devices when out hiking (shoe chains, crampons, etc.) even if the temps are warm, the trails are probably still frozen.”