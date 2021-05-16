Search and rescue operation underway for missing jet skiers on Utah Lake

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, May 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Search and rescue efforts are underway for two missing jet skiers on Utah Lake.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon, public information officer for the Utah County Sheriff’s Office told Gephardt Daily, the two men hit the water Saturday about 4:20 p.m. and were supposed to be gone for just a couple of hours.

When they did not return authorities began searching for the men and found the truck they arrived in parked in the Knolls area on the west side of Utah Lake.

Search and rescue efforts intensified throughout the night and into the early morning with a Department of Public Safety helicopter being flown in about 2:20 a.m. to help in the operation. The aerial search efforts continued until about 3:45 a.m. and were set to resume at 7 a.m.

Relatives of the missing men posted a vigil overnight while search efforts were underway.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.