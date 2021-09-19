Search resumes for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend in massive Florida swampland

CARLTON RESERVE, Sarasota County, Fla., Sept. 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The search in Florida continues Sunday for Brian Laundrie, the person if interest in the disappearance of girlfriend Gabby Petito, last heard from on Aug. 25.

FBI agents, North Port Police officers and others are searching the 24,565-acre Carlton Reserve, where Laundrie’s parents believe he may have gone hiking on Tuesday, Sept. 14. The family reported 23-year-old Laundrie missing three days later.

“The search for Brian Laundrie continues Sunday morning in the Carlton Reserve,” says a statement from the North Port Police Department. “A team of more than 50 looking for anything of note after his parents say this is where he went. We continue to corroborate all info in the search for him and Gabby. 1-800-CALL-FBI.”

The search for Petito, 22, is underway in Grand Teton National Park, in the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area, where FBI officials believe Laundrie and Petito may have camped in her van sometime between Aug. 27 and 30, shortly before Laundrie drove Petito’s van home, alone, to Florida, arriving on Sept. 1.

Saturday, the FBI asked that anyone who had camped in the Spread Creek area at the end of August to review photos or video in a search for clues. Overnight, Petito’s family was made aware of a YouTube video believed to show the van near Spread Creek on Aug. 27. Family members commented on Facebook they believe sighting is real.

“We have this video, so does the FBI. We believe this is the van for multiple reasons. Please do not clog up the tip line with the same video,” the family said on Facebook. “This is in the hands of the right people. Thank you so much, this is exactly why we are asking people to review older photos and video.”

Below is a timeline of the Petito case.