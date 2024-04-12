Search for West Bountiful 80-year-old now in its fourth day

WEST BOUNTIFUL, April 11, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The search continues for an elderly West Bountiful woman missing since Monday and last seen Tuesday.

“The West Bountiful Police Department is continuing to investigate the Silver Alert for Kay Prince Vest,” the department said online in a brief update at 5 p.m. Thursday. “We are following up on leads as we receive them and want to thank the public for their support and efforts.”