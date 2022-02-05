Sears Dixie Invitational art show & Sale returns to Dixie State U

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Feb. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Dixie State University’s annual Sears Dixie Invitational Art Show & Sale is celebrating its 35th anniversary this month with a reception, open exhibit and art sale.

According to a DSU press release, the show will kick off with the VIP Gala Reception at 6 p.m. on Feb. 18 in the Sears Art Museum in the Dolores Doré Eccles Fine Arts Center on the campus of Dixie State University. The free art show will open on Feb. 19 and run through April 2.

The show will feature more than 240 works of art from 140 artists from Utah and the U.S., said Kathy Cieslewicz, curator and director of the DSU Sears Art Museum. Works will include landscapes, genre, still life, figures, ceramics and sculpture, including a variety of styles from super realism to extreme abstraction.

“Viewers will find a full scope that they would expect to find in some of the biggest art shows across the country,” Cieslewicz said in a prepared statement. “Lying at the heart of this significant collection of artworks are artists who have created wonderful pieces and then presented in an effort to raise money to support the Sears Art Museum. We encourage art lovers and collectors from near and far to participate. Culture has always been important in our area and artists continue to be drawn to our beautiful Southern Utah landscape.”

Michelle Condrat, the 2021 Sears Dixie Invitational Art Show Purchase Prize winner, will adjudicate this year’s show. Her artwork “Canyon Royalty” joined the DSU Permanent Art Collection last year, and two pieces of her artwork will be for sale in the museum this year.

Because the invitational is a fundraiser for the Sears Art Museum, 37% of the purchase price is a tax-deductible donation.

Tickets to the VIP Gala Reception are $50 and available to purchase by calling 435-652-7903. The Sears Dixie Invitational Art Show will be on display Feb. 19 through April 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Admission is free and attendees are encouraged to wear masks and maintain social distancing. To learn more about the Sears Dixie Invitational Art Show & Sale, visit searsart.com.