SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, March 28, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A semitrailer fire briefly closed travel in both directions of U.S. 40 in Summit County on Thursday morning.

The semi hauling two tankers was pulled over on westbound U.S. 40 between mile markers 4 and 5, in the area of Keetley Junction, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. No injuries were reported.

The fire caused traffic delays in the area Thursday morning.