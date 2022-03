PRICE CANYON, Utah, March 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi truck rollover is blocking traffic lanes on State Route 6 in near Helper.

The rollover happened on Wednesday morning near milepost 229 in Price Canyon.

“Crews are alternating traffic through the area,” a Utah Highway Patrol statement says.

“The crash will take several hours to cleanup, and traffic delays are expected.”

UDOT’s traffic site says the road may be cleared by early afternoon.