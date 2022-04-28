Lee, Romney pay tribute to former Sen. Orrin Hatch on Senate floor

WASHINGTON, D.C., April 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Senators Mike Lee and Mitt Romney each addressed the Senate on Tuesday to speak about the life and legacy of former Sen. Orrin Hatch, who died Saturday at age 88.

“Orrin Hatch was a pioneer, through and through. Not just the descendant of pioneers, but a pioneer in his own right,” Lee said.

Lee praised Hatch’s hard work during the 42 years he served as a senator, and the “astounding” 750 bills he got passed. Lee said Hatch will be remembered for his “successes, historic and prolific legislation, and, of course, statesmanship.”

Watch the 11:30 minute speech below.

Romney praised Hatch for “his unwavering dedication to our state and country during four decades of public service,” say it would be “remembered for generations to come.”

“His positive impact on the state of Utah and the nation’s federal judiciary cannot be overstated,” Romney said of Hatch.

He also noted Hatch’s devotion to his faith and to his family.

““Orrin Hatch believed that the people you love and the friends you have are the real currency in life. I believe that deeply.”

View Romney’s full speech, which runs 10:30 minutes, on the player below.