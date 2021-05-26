Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old woman missing from Bluffdale

BLUFFDALE, Utah, May 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 78-year-old woman missing from Bluffdale.

Maria Escarciga was last seen at 7 a.m. in the area of 15500 S. 1300 West, officials said.

Escarciga got confused while driving and cannot get home, officials said. She has family in the Bluffdale area that she may be attempting to get into contact with.

She is driving a 2008 gray Nissan Altima with Utah license plate Z463GB. There is damage to the rear side of the vehicle.

Escarciga, who lives in White City, is described as Caucasian, 4 feet 11 inches tall and 126 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone that sees the missing woman or her vehicle is asked to call Valley Emergency Communications on 801-840-4000.