Silver Alert issued for 82-year-old Layton woman last seen Sunday

LAYTON, Utah, July 4, 2023 — Police have issued a silver alert for an 82-year-old woman who has not been seen or heard from for over 48 hours.

Renae Engle is described as white, 5-foot-1, 101 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes, possibly suffering from dementia.

She was last seen around noon on Sunday, July 2, at the Hidden Cove Apartments in Layton at 2075 N Main St. Her clothing and destination are unknown, according to the alert issued by Layton PD just before 7 p.m. today.

She has not been in contact with her family for more than 48 hours “which is extremely unlike her,” police said. She has already been entered into the National Criminal Information Center as missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Layton PD at (801)497-3000 or simply dial 911.