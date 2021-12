SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 77-year-old Salt Lake City woman Friday afternoon, but was canceled a short while later.

Salt Lake City Police tweeted at about 5:30 p.m. Friday:

“Update: Shortly after we posted this alert, we located Sammie safely at @slcairport. She will be reunited with her family soon. We greatly appreciate the community’s help. The Silver Alert is now canceled.”