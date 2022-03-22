Silver Alert issued for missing Logan man

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, March 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Logan man last seen at Williamsburg Retirement and Assisted Living Center at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The missing man is Scott Paul Monson, 78, who officials say has memory issues. No photo of the missing man has been made available.

Monson is Caucasian, stands 6 feet 2 inches, and weighs about 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants, a light gray sweater and a blue hat in the area of the center, at 132 W. 300 North, Logan.

Anyone who sees Monson or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Logan Police officials at 435-753-7555.