Silver Alert issued for missing Salt Lake City woman

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Salt Lake City are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who has dementia and has been missing since late Wednesday afternoon.

Kathleen Euston, 78, was last seen at about 5 p.m. at the Legacy Village of Sugar House, at 1212 Wilmington Ave.

She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She has blue eyes and gray hair and was wearing a white T-shirt with big flowers printed on it.

Anyone who sees Kathleen Euston or who knows her whereabouts is asked to call Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000 and reference case #21-207967.