SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been cancelled for a missing 80-year-old woman with dementia.

Wendy Beall was last seen walking to church in the area of 1800 E. Yale Ave. (1080 South) in Salt Lake City at 11 a.m. Sunday.

“She has dementia and is known to walk long distances,” said a Facebook post from Salt Lake City Police Department.

She was subsequently located and is safe.