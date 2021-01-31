Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old Riverdale man with dementia

RIVERDALE, Utah, Jan. 31, 2021 (Gepahrdt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Riverdale man who has dementia.

Blaine Worthen was last seen at 1:10 p.m. in the area of 4504 S. 1175 West, according to the Silver Alert. He went for a walk in that area and did not return. It isn’t clear where he was headed.

Worthen is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and 200 pounds with gray hair and dark eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and a white hat.

A photo hasn’t yet been issued of the missing man.

Anyone who sees Worthen is asked to call Weber area dispatch on 801-395-8221.