SLC Intl. Airport: Normal operations restored after FAA system failure; ticketholder advised to check with airlines for delays

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily/UPI) — Flight operations resumed before 9 a.m. at the Salt Lake City International Airport after the nationwide Federal Aviation Administration ground stop.

“About 86 flights have been delayed and 8 cancelled, so passengers are encouraged to check with their airline for potential delays,” a tweet from the airport says.

The FAA tweeted its own update earlier.

“Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the U.S. following an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety info to flight crews,” the FAA tweet says.

“The ground stop has been lifted. We continue to look into the cause of the initial problem.”

All domestic flights in the United States came to a standstill Wednesday morning while the Federal Aviation Administration worked to restore its Notice to Air Missions system after an outage.

According to the flight-tracking website FlightAware, as of 9:12 a.m. 10,968 flights were delayed with 2,091 canceled.

The FAA system, known as NOTAM, alerts pilots and airports of real-time hazards.

It shut down around 3:28 a.m., but the FAA said some functions started to return by 6 a.m. as it opened a hotline to address equipment issues.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted that President Joe Biden had been briefed on the NOTAM issues and said there was “no evidence of a cyberattack” as of Wednesday morning.

“The president directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes,” Jean-Pierre added. “The FAA will provide regular updates.

Individual airlines warned their customers about the delays.

“The Federal Aviation Administration is experiencing an outage with its NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) system, which provides critical flight safety operation information,” American Airlines said. “We are closely monitoring the situation, which impacts all airlines and working with the FAA to minimize disruption to our operation and customers. We encourage customers to check aa.com for the latest flight information.”

Southwest Airlines followed with a message confirming the hiccup.

“We are closely monitoring a data issue with FAA systems, which may impact the start of operations today on Jan. 11, 2023,” Southwest said. “Please check your flight status in the Southwest app or website to watch for any flight status changes. If your flight status changes substantially, we will message the day of travel contact listed on your reservation by their preferred contact method.”