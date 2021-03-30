SLCFD knocks down abandoned house fire on West Temple

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City firefighters made short work of an abandoned house early Tuesday morning.

The fire in the basement of a boarded home 1280 West Temple St. was first reported about 1:30 a.m. by a Salt Lake City police officer who spotted heavy smoke coming from the structure.

SLCFD’s Rapid Intervention Crew (RIC) knocked down the basement blaze after a quick search for possible victims.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.