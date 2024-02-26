SLCPD, other law agencies collaborate on Jordan River Trail drug-related sweep

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 26, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police, working with officers from seven other agencies, conducted three one-day drug sweeps along the Jordan River Trail, resulting in 54 arrests and the seizure of about 1,000 fentanyl pills, the SLCPD says.

The operation was conducted on Feb. 7, 9 and 13. Additional Utah agencies included the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Corrections Adult Probation and Parole, the Department of Public Safety, the Highway Patrol, the State Bureau of Investigation and the Transit Authority Police.

“The overall objective for this operation was to identify, locate, and arrest drug dealers, traffickers, and buyers along the Jordan River Trail,” the SLCPD statement says.

“Recognizing the issues required a multi-disciplinary approach, the SLCPD began coordinating with city, regional, and state agencies to address the community concerns along the Jordan River Trail.”

Photo by Salt Lake City Police

Besides making the arrests and the locating the fentanyl pills, officers seized:

More than $5,500 in cash

Nearly 20 grams of cocaine

Five grams of marijuana

Nearly six grams of heroin

Undisclosed numbers/amounts of stolen credit cards, weapons, other controlled substances, other prohibited items and drug paraphernalia

Law enforcement booked most of the people arrested into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on drug-related charges, warrants, and probation violations, the SLCPD statement says.

Photo by Salt Lake City Police

“The Salt Lake City Police Department would like to thank the Utah State Fairpark for their assistance.”