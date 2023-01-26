SLCPD: Pickup and gun stolen, truck recovered

SALT LAKE CITY POLICE, Jan. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police want to remind the public that firearms and vehicles need be kept secure.

“Even the smallest window of opportunity is all it takes for a person to commit a crime,” SLCPD Chief Mike Brown said in a released statement after an unsecured gun was left in an unlocked truck in the Avenues. Both were stolen.

The investigation in the case began at 12:40 p.m. Tuesday when dispatch got a call about a truck stolen from the area of 4th Avenue and Virginia Street.

“Officers met with the man who said he stopped by a construction site for a brief moment,” the police statement says. “During that period of time, someone stole the unlocked truck.”

At 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the area of 500 North 200 West after the victim found his truck in a parking lot. While speaking with the man, officers learned a gun had been stolen from inside of the truck.

“Because of this theft, another gun is on our streets, unaccounted for and could pose a danger to our community,” Brown said.

The SLCPD is asking community members to lock their vehicles, “and to secure any valuables, especially firearms in locked containers. Write down or take a photo of the serial number and keep it in a safe place in case it does get stolen.”