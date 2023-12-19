SLCPD warns against leaving cars running unattended

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is reminding community members about the dangers of leaving cars running unattended.

On Tuesday morning, officers with the SLCPD‘s Pioneer Precinct and members of the Department’s Police Community Response Team (PCRT) visited neighborhoods in Glendale and Rose Park looking for vehicles left running unattended, says a statement issued by the department.

No citations or warnings were issued during the educational event. Officers and PCRT specialists placed a card explaining the importance of staying with your car while it is running.

“On average, about 1,700 cars are stolen each year in Salt Lake City,” the SLCPD statement says. “Many of those cars are stolen while left unattended warming up in driveways or parking lots. Car thefts are often a crime of opportunity.”

During the 90-minute operation, Salt Lake City Police found 136 vehicles running unattended, the department’s news release says. Salt Lake City Code and Utah State law prohibit leaving cars running unattended.

“If car owners choose to warm up their vehicles before driving, they should stay in their car,” the police statement says. “The remote start feature on cars is not guaranteed to prevent a car from being stolen. Even if the car is immobilized, the suspect may cause thousands of dollars in damage from breaking into the car.”

Photo SLCPD

The Salt Lake City Police Department’s PCRT, formed in 2021, uses a non-sworn response program to assist with call diversion. PCRT specialists respond to low hazard, non-emergency calls for service. The pillars for the PCRT are: