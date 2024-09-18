Small quake, aftershock rattle Box Elder County early Wednesday

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 18, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A small earthquake and aftershock rattled rural Box Elder County overnight, about 7.3 and 7.6 miles west-southwest of the unincorporated community of Penrose.

The first microquake, slightly farther from Penrose, happened at 2:15 a.m. Wednesday and measured 2.4 magnitude. It occured at a depth of 4.5 miles, according to information from the University of Utah Earthquake Center.

The second shaker, measuring at 2.3 magnitude, happened nearly nearly 2 minutes later, and was 0.3 miles from the first, at a depth of 4.1 miles.

The U of U earthquake map shows lots of seismic activity in and near the same rural area in recent weeks, but all were microquakes and few surpassed magnitude 2. No damage is known to have occurred.