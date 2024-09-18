Two hospitalized after Washington County semi rollover on I-15

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah Sept. 18, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi-truck rollover on the freeway Wednesday sent two to the hospital.

“Just before 8:30 a.m. this morning, crews were dispatched to reports of a vehicle accident involving a semi-truck on I-15 northbound at mile marker 34,” Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue said in an afternoon news release.

“Units arrived to find a semi-truck that had rolled, and the occupants were able to exit the vehicle on their own.”

Both occupants were transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Four of the agency’s fire and rescue units responded to the incident, as did the Utah Highway Patrol and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.