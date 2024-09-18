Two hospitalized after Washington County semi rollover on I-15

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Photo from Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah Sept. 18, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi-truck rollover on the freeway Wednesday sent two to the hospital.

“Just before 8:30 a.m. this morning, crews were dispatched to reports of a vehicle accident involving a semi-truck on I-15 northbound at mile marker 34,” Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue said in an afternoon news release.

“Units arrived to find a semi-truck that had rolled, and the occupants were able to exit the vehicle on their own.”

Both occupants were transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Four of the agency’s fire and rescue units responded to the incident, as did the Utah Highway Patrol and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo from Hurricane Valley Fire Rescue

