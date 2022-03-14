South Jordan PD shares cautionary video of vehicle colliding with child on bike

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, March 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The South Jordan Police Department has released video of an SUV collision with a child who rides a bicycle from the sidewalk into the roadway without stopping.

The child in the video suffered only minor injuries, a statement with the video says. The driver immediately stopped to make sure the injured child is OK.

“This video is a great example of why you should come to a complete stop and look both ways at a stop sign,” says the South Jordan Police post. “This is also a good reminder for for pedestrians and bicyclists to pay extra attention when crossing streets and intersections.

“Please think of this video the next time you come to a stop sign,” the statement says. “Also speak to your kids about bike safety when approaching intersections. Fortunately, the child in this case only had some bumps and bruises.”

See the full video below.