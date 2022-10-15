South Jordan Police investigating after man shot in legs at party

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — South Jordan police are investigating an early morning shooting Saturday that left a victim with multiple leg wounds.

Officers were summoned at 2:04 a.m. to the 6100 block of W. Arranmore Dr. after reports of a shooting in a basement apartment in the Daybreak neighborhood.

“Our officers responded, stabilize the scene, and found one one male victim, 31 years old, had been shot in each leg once,” Stg. Eric Anderson, SJPD, told Gephardt Daily. “They began medical treatment. I think they applied tourniquets to both legs. The paramedics arrived and took over.”

The man’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Anderson said. He was in fair condition.

“By the time officers got there, quite a few people had left the party, but there were still some people left,” he said. Police attempted to interview those who remained.

Anderson said the investigation is ongoing, but police do not yet have a name for the suspect, and no one was in custody as of 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as the story develops.