Motorcyclist killed in southern Utah crash

ST. GEORGE, Utah, April 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist was fatally injured after losing control of his bike in a sharp turn near St. George Saturday afternoon on SR- 20

Although he was wearing a helmet, the man died from his injuries at the scene, said Sgt. Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol spokesman.

The 56-year-old cyclist was eastbound and failed to negotiate a sudden, downhill turn near mile marker 11 in the 2:10 p.m. mishap.

His black 2008 Suzuki GSX-R1000 motorcycle left the roadway to the right and tipped on its side, sliding into the guard rail.

The driver became separated from the motorcycle and also hit the guardrail.

Lanes were closed for about an hour during investigation.

No other vehicles were involved.