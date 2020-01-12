Speedway gas station in West Valley City robbed at gunpoint

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating the armed robbery of a Speedway gas station early Sunday morning.

Lt. Shane Matheson, West Valley City Police Department, said the incident began at 10 minutes past midnight, when a man entered the store at 4018 W. 4100 South and asked the clerk a few questions.

“Then he produced a handgun and demanded money from the till,” Matheson said.

The clerk complied, and the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Matheson said the suspect is described as a black man in his mid-20s, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall. He was wearing a green jacket with the hood pulled up and covering part of his face.

The suspect left the area in an older (1990s model) silver or gray Honda Civic, heading north on 4000 West.

Matheson said anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or who has any information regarding this robbery should call WVCPD at 801-840-4000.